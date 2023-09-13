52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Dollarama Raises Annual Sales Forecast As Demand For Essentials Thrives

By Reuters
Share this article

Dollarama has raised annual sales forecast after topping quarterly sales estimates, as Canadians lapped up the discount retailer's cheaper offerings in response to higher prices of essentials.

Consumers in Canada, as in the United States, have been looking for cheaper deals on items ranging from cleaning supplies, groceries and clothes, as they fend off steeper costs of rentals and fuel.

Discount store operators have, as a result, seen steady demand, even as other retailers struggled with softer sales.

"...We expect this strong demand to persist through the second half of the year in the current macro-economic context," said Dollarama CEO Neil Rossy.

Off-price retailers in the US such as TJX and Ross Stores have also raised their forecasts after posting strong quarterly results, with demand for cheaper goods gathering steam from bargain-hunting shoppers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price Hikes

Dollarama has also increased prices for some products in order to take the pinch out of higher costs of logistics and labour, which have persisted due to supply chain snags in Canada.

Data from Stifel Canada shows 15% of Dollarama's products are currently priced above C$4.00, compared with 7% in September 2022.

The discount store operator said it now expects comparable store-sales growth of between 10% and 11% for fiscal 2024, compared with between 5% and 6% estimated previously.

The company's sales rose to C$1.46 billion (€1 billion) in the second quarter, from C$1.22 billion (€840 million) a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimate of C$1.40 billion (€960 million), according to data from LSEG.

Montreal-based Dollarama's net income for the quarter ended 30 July rose to C$245.8 million (€168.7 million), or 86 Canadian cents per share, topping market expectations of 77 Canadian cents.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Group Validating Global Corporate Net-Zero Claims To Be Overhauled
2
Retail

Argentine Shoppers Face Daily Race For Deals As Inflation Soars Above 100%
3
Retail

SPAR Albania Launches Interactive Customer Feedback Campaign
4
Retail

Commission Regulation On Payment Terms Will Effect Retailers: EuroCommerce
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com