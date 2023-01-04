Dutch Retailer Jumbo Sees Annual Turnover Top €10bn For First Time

Dutch retailer Jumbo reported a turnover of €10.3 billion in 2022, the first time its yearly sales have topped the €10 billion mark.

This was an increase of 3.7% on the previous year.

Its core Jumbo supermarkets business reported turnover of €10.2 billion, a 3.2% increase, while its La Place foodservice business posted turnover of €107 million, in a year which saw the business return to pre-pandemic performance.

As of the end of the year, Jumbo holds a 22% share of the Dutch supermarket sector, on a par with its performance in 2021.

'Stormy Developments'

In a statement, Jumbo's management, said that the 'stormy economic and market developments of the past year have largely determined Jumbo's day-to-day operations.'

Looking ahead to the coming year, Jumbo said that it was aiming to expand its store base in the Netherlands and Belgium, develop its omnichannel operations, complete a mechanised national distribution centre for fresh produce – which is near completion – and intensify measures aimed at sustainability and health.

Tackling Increased Prices

“It is special that we have passed the turnover of €10 billion for the first time," commented Ton van Veen, delegated supervisory director.

"At the same time, we are also seeing that more and more people are finding it difficult to make ends meet due to the sharp rise in energy and food prices. That is worrying, which is why we are doing everything we can to curb price increases and keep shopping accessible to everyone."

The group also said that an investigation into the conduct of general manager Frits van Eerd has found that 'no criminal offences or irregularities have emerged' within Jumbo as an organisation.

