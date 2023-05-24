Dutch Retailer Jumbo To End Partership With Getir

Quick commerce player Getir and Dutch retailer Jumbo have announced they have agreed to end the partnership Jumbo held with Gorillas, which commenced in January 2022.

Following the acquisition of Gorillas by Getir, which was announced in December, Gorillas city stores are now supplied from Getir's distribution centre in Alblasserdam, in the south of the country.

In a statement, Jumbo said it was a 'logical moment' for it to end the collaboration between the two companies. Jumbo stated it will focus on further growth through its own stores and online channel.

'Learned A Lot'

“The customer's wishes are always central to Jumbo," said Jumbo CEO Ton van Veen. "This is why we want to be there for our customers, always and everywhere. In that light, we learned a lot from this collaboration with Gorillas.

"We are now working on ensuring less complexity in the company and are concentrating on surprising our customers every day in our more than 700 stores, via Jumbo.com and via the Jumbo app.”

'Transition'

“The collaboration with Jumbo, and the delivery by Jumbo to the Gorillas city stores, has helped Gorillas to strengthen its market position in the Netherlands and to gain a foothold," commented Getir Netherlands general manager Florian Brunsting.

"The transition to Getir will enable Gorillas to further improve its service and respond to customer needs. It is therefore also a logical moment for Getir to end the collaboration."

About Getir

Getir was founded in 2015 and currently operates in Turkey, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and the United States.

Following the acquisition of Gorillas by Getir, customers of both brands can now have access to a combined range of approximately 2,000 SKUs.

