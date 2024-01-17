Dutch Retailer Vomar Names Carlijn Janssen As New Finance Chief

Dutch retailer Vomar Voordeelmarkt has appointed Carlijn Janssen as its new chief financial officer, effective 1 April 2024.

She succeeds Jim Zwanenburg, who is assuming the position of chief executive officer at Vomar Voordeelmarkt, the company added.

Zwanenburg succeeds chief executive Aart van Haren, who will step down in April of this year after leading the company for 10 years.

Carlijn Janssen

Janssen is an accomplished professional with a wealth of experience in various financial positions.

Until November 2023, she served as the finance chief at Zijerveld, a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, and Consumer Dairy Americas division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that, Janssen worked for nine years at Ahold Delhaize in various financial positions and spent three years in finance roles at AkzoNobel.

Jim Zwanenburg, the incoming CEO of Vomar stated, "With the appointment of Carlijn as CFO, the management team at Vomar is ready to continue and further increase the success of recent years.

"We will be investing heavily in growth and sustainable entrepreneurship in the coming years. Carlijn's experience will be of great added value."

Jim Zwanenburg

In September of last year, Vomar proposed the appointment of Jim Zwanenburg as its next chief executive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move will see a family member of the founders taking the top job after more than 20 years.

The supervisory board intends to appoint Zwanenburg to the new position at the meeting of shareholders in April 2024.

He will bring 13 years of experience in the food retail sector, including six years as the chief financial officer of Vomar.

Cees Zwanenburg, co-founder and chairman of the supervisory board said, "Jim has extensive experience both within and outside the organisation. We have gained experience and have always learned a lot about the ins and outs of the company.

"Vomar's position as a supermarket that keeps quality affordable is undisputed, and I am convinced that Jim is the right man in the right place."