Retail

E-Commerce The 'Big Winner' In France In October, Says Kantar

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The online channel was the big winner in the French grocery market in October, new data from Kantar has revealed, seeing a 0.6 percentage point gain to account for 10.3% of the market.

According to the data for the P11 period, which runs from October 2 to 29, this is the third highest level that the e-commerce channel has reached in the French grocery market, after September 2023 (10.5%) and April 2020 (10.4%).

A fifth of French households (20%), or 5.7 million households, devoted 47% of their monthly grocery budget to the online channel alone, Kantar said.

E.Leclerc Continues To Lead The Way

In terms of the best-performing grocers in the period, E.Leclerc represented 23.7% of French grocery spend in October, a 1.8 percentage point gain. The French market leader has only once before experienced a jump of that magnitude, in P6 2020, Kantar noted.

E.Leclerc added an additional 596,000 households in October 2023.

Elsewhere, Groupement U accounted for 11.8% of spend, which was an increase of 0.3 percentage points, with growth seen across all its channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and online.

In addition, Le Groupement les Mousquetaires gained 0.3 percentage points to hold 17.0% of market share, with its Intermarché and Netto brands both performing strongly.

Increased Spend In P11

Overall, spend from French households on consumer goods increased by 6.5% in the P11 period. This was driven by both an increase in spend per trip by shoppers, as well as higher purchase frequency, Kantar said.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.

