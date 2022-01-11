Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

E. Leclerc Freezes Price Of Baguette In Bid To Tackle Inflation

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

French retailer E. Leclerc has said that it is freezing the price of the country's staple bread loaf, the baguette, for at least four months as it warned about soaring inflation.

"We commit to freezing the price of the 250-gram baguette at €0.29 for at least 4 months," Michel-Edouard Leclerc, head of the company, told RMC radio.

Blaming higher commodity and energy prices, Leclerc reiterated his forecast for 4% inflation this year.

"Inflation is back and Leclerc must try to prevent the rise being passed on to consumers," Leclerc said.

He promised tough discussions with suppliers in order to keep the price of other basic foodstuffs in check.

Leclerc heads Les Centres E. Leclerc, a cooperative association of about 600 retailers, which competes against Carrefour and Casino. Its low-price policy has helped it become France's biggest food retailer by market share.

Food Price Inflation

Last September, Leclerc warned that food price inflation, coupled with rising rents, transport and utilities costs, are starting to erode the purchasing power of French consumers.

In a post on his blog, Leclerc wrote that constrained spending has has "increased considerably" over the past 20 years, with wages also increasing, albeit not to the same level.

"So even though the incomes of certain demographics have increased, their ability to spend (to have fun, eat better, take vacations, etc.) has decreased," he said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ocado Retail Q4 Results – What The Analysts Said
2
Features

How European Retail Is Turning To Predictive Pricing With Yieldigo
3
Retail

Carrefour Spain Opens 1,000th Express Store
4
Retail

Coop Switzerland To Merge Jumbo And Bau + Hobby Brands
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com