E.Leclerc The Best Performer In France's Grocery Market In February

In what has become a near-monthly occurrence, E.Leclerc was the strongest performer in the French grocery sector in the period from 22 January to 18 February, according to Kantar market data.

The French market leader reported a market share gain of 1.5%, to capture 23.9% of French spend during the so-called 'P2' period.

Interestingly, Kantar noted that E.Leclerc has not recruited any additional shoppers, but its loyalty rate is increasing 'significantly'. The retailer's online channels, which account for 4.4% of the overall market, have contributed more than a third (36%) to its market share gain.

Best Of The Rest

Les Mousquetaires, which recently reported double-digit growth in turnover in its 2023 financial year, reported a 0.8% gain in market share, to sit on 16.5%, with its Intermarché banner (14.8% market share) seeing a 0.7 percentage point increase, and its Intermarché Proximité business gaining 0.1 percentage points. The retailer's Netto banner remains stable on 0.6% market share.

Elsewhere, Le Groupement U reported a 0.4 percentage point increase in market share to sit on 12.0%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online Spend Increases

French spend in the grocery segment increased by 3.7% in the P2 period, Kantar said, with the online circuit recording the strongest growth, rising 0.8 percentage points to account for 9.9% of the market,

French consumers are now 'more loyal' to the e-commerce channel, Kantar noted.

Kantar's data is derived from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households and tracks expenditure across hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores, and online channels.

Last summer, E.Leclerc finalised the acquisition of 27 stores in Luxembourg from Louis Delhaize Group. The transaction, for an undisclosed sum, marked E.Leclerc's inaugural entry into the Luxembourg market.