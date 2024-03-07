Les Mousquetaires Reports 10% Growth In Turnover In FY 2023

Groupement Les Mousquetaires has seen a 10% growth in turnover, excluding fuel, to €39.9 billion in its financial year 2023.

Les Mousquetaires operates the Intermarché, Netto, Bricomarché, Bricorama, Brico Cash, Tridôme, Roady and Rapid Pare-Brise banners.

In Belgium, France, Poland and Portugal the overall turnover of Intermarché and Netto banners amounted to €35.13 billion excluding fuel (€48.09 billion including fuel).

Elsewhere, the Maison des Mousquetaires Equipment brands generated a turnover of €4.5 billion.

Performance In France

In France, grocery retail chains Intermarché and Netto generated a turnover of €30.5 billion during the year, excluding fuel (€42.2 billion including fuel).

Intermarché saw turnover growth of 8.8% (excluding fuel) to €28.8 billion, while Netto reported a 15.7% increase to €1.6 billion.

Both chains implemented price reduction measures and introduced promotions and offers on fresh products to help consumers beat inflationary pressures.

These measures helped the retail group add over 600,000 new homes to its customer list.

Other Countries

In Poland, where it operates the Bricomarché and Intermarché brands, the company achieved overall growth of 7.4% excluding fuel to €2 billion.

Intermarché, with 183 stores registered growth of 6.4% (including fuel), while Bricomarché with 193 outlets grew by 3.2%.

In Portugal, the group saw an overall increase of 7.8% (excluding fuel) to generate a turnover of €2 billion.

With 161 stores, Intermarché reached a record turnover of €1.7 billion in Belgium – reflecting a 103% increase compared to 2022, following the doubling of its network in 2023.

Agromousquetaires, the agri-food hub of Les Mousquetaires, generated €4.7 billion in turnover, registering an increase of 7% compared to the previous financial year.

With 57 production units in France in six operational divisions, the hub supports the Intermarché and Netto banners.