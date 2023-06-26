El Corte Inglés Reports 'Highest Ever' Profit In Portugal

Spanish retailer El Corte Inglés closed 2022 with a turnover of €584 million from its Portuguese operations, representing an increase of 20.2% year-on-year.

The group outperformed the market in the period, thereby increasing its market share, according to daily Jornal de Negocios.

In the same period, net profit reached €19.5 million, the highest achieved by the company since it commenced operations in Portugal 21 years ago.

EBITDA increased 13% compared to fiscal year 2021, to €51 million, while operating expenses rose by 21% compared to the previous period, to €557 million.

In a statement, the company expects a further ‘positive evolution’ in 2023, due to ‘the behaviour of foreign customers and the increase in online sales, which allowed to increase the customer base in the country.’

In addition to the El Corte Inglés department stores, the group also operates the Hipercor hypermarkets, the Supercor supermarket chain, the specialised fashion brand Sfera and the DIY chain Bricor.

Urban Poke

Elsewhere, El Corte Inglés has signed an agreement with healthy food chain Urban Poke to open new stores under the brand in its department stores, the first of which in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The point of sale will have a kiosk format with a ‘new and colorful’ design, the group said.

According to the general director of Urban Poke, Pedro Sánchez, new openings will be revealed in the coming months.

Urban Poke plans to reach 28 stores in 2023, after opening 11 new stores last year.

