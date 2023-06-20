52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

El Corte Inglés Reports 'Strong Recovery In Profitability' In 2022

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

El Corte Inglés has reported revenue of €15.327 billion for its 2022 financial year (year ended 28 February 2023), which represents a 22.5% increase compared to 2021.

The privately-owned Spanish retailer said positive business momentum drove EBITDA up to €951 million, coupled with a strong recovery in profitability.

Highlights

The group, which operates the Hipercor and Supercor banners as well as its eponymous department stores, said it took advantage of the confidence earned in the investor community and among financial institutions to close a major refinancing agreement in March 2022 with more than 20 Spanish and international banks, locking in stable, cheaper, and longer-term financing.

Elsewhere, in January 2023, El Corte Inglés garnered the support of the European Investment Bank to finance its energy efficiency and innovation plans.

Retail Business

At €207 million, recurring net income for the year was above 2019 levels, the retailer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total net income amounted to €870 million, which is more than seven times higher than in 2021.

El Corte Inglés said all its business divisions registered growth, spearheaded by the retail business, where revenue increased by 7.8% year-on-year.

Read More: El Corte Inglés Trials New Supermarket Concept

Spring-Summer Campaign

In its financial statement, the group noted, 'As for the start of FY202023, it has been very positive on the back of a strong performance of the spring-summer campaign, which has driven sales growth across divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Similarly, the group's robust balance sheet, with ample liquidity and a newly-optimised capital structure, provide increased flexibility to operate in a changing macroeconomic environment.'

Read More: Most Valuable Brands In Spain Revealed: Kantar

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

JBS To Double Pork Production In Rio Grande do Sul
2
Retail

Coop, OK Celebrate Milestone Of 100 Charging Stations In Denmark
3
Retail

Aldi, Lidl Outperform The Wider UK Grocery Sector, As Inflation Eases
4
Retail

UK Food Production Costs Fall For First Time Since 2016: Lloyds
5
Retail

Co-op Launches Campaign On Social Mobility To Break 'Class Ceiling'
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com