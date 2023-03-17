El Corte Inglés Trials New Supermarket Concept

Spanish retailer El Corte Inglés has renovated its Preciados shopping centre in Madrid and has introduced a new supermarket concept featuring an open restaurant.

The renovated supermarket offers a dedicated space for prepared dishes, which is also the largest for the group due to its size and the only one with a kitchen.

It offers more than 120 different items, focusing on seasonal products, with stews, vegetables, seasonal vegetables, rice, Asian food, creams and homemade desserts standing out, reported Europa Press.

The choice of the location to implement the novelties was not casual. Located in the heart of Madrid, the Preciados shopping centre has an average daily footfall of more than 800 people with an average ticket of €13.50.

The regulars are office workers during the week, while the weekend clientele is more family oriented.

Las Nubes Market Restaurant

Another novelty is the Las Nubes Market restaurant, working under the 'free-flow' concept, in which the customer can choose from different types of cuisine, from Italian to Asian, as well as typical Madrid dishes, which are prepared on the spot.

The restaurant concept is completely different to the one in the rest of its shopping centres in Barcelona, Alicante, Valencia, which is based on a traditional local style.

The Las Nubes Market consists of several spaces, such as a vaulted oven for pizzas, a wok area, Basque grill and even its own bakery, with a focus on the raw material and national dishes.

The restaurant also incorporates a Speakeasy, a private lounge with table service for special occasions and events.

