52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

El Corte Inglés Trials New Supermarket Concept

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Spanish retailer El Corte Inglés has renovated its Preciados shopping centre in Madrid and has introduced a new supermarket concept featuring an open restaurant.

The renovated supermarket offers a dedicated space for prepared dishes, which is also the largest for the group due to its size and the only one with a kitchen.

It offers more than 120 different items, focusing on seasonal products, with stews, vegetables, seasonal vegetables, rice, Asian food, creams and homemade desserts standing out, reported Europa Press.

The choice of the location to implement the novelties was not casual. Located in the heart of Madrid, the Preciados shopping centre has an average daily footfall of more than 800 people with an average ticket of €13.50.

The regulars are office workers during the week, while the weekend clientele is more family oriented.

Las Nubes Market Restaurant

Another novelty is the Las Nubes Market restaurant, working under the 'free-flow' concept, in which the customer can choose from different types of cuisine, from Italian to Asian, as well as typical Madrid dishes, which are prepared on the spot.

The restaurant concept is completely different to the one in the rest of its shopping centres in Barcelona, Alicante, Valencia, which is based on a traditional local style.

The Las Nubes Market consists of several spaces, such as a vaulted oven for pizzas, a wok area, Basque grill and even its own bakery, with a focus on the raw material and national dishes.

The restaurant also incorporates a Speakeasy, a private lounge with table service for special occasions and events.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Spain

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Portugal's Sonae Profit Buoyed By One-Off Gains Despite Retail Margin Squeeze
2
Retail

MOL Group Divests Stores In Slovenia As Part of OMV Takeover
3
Retail

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim Cuts 105 Jobs As New CEO Makes Mark
4
Retail

Dollar General Misses Quarterly Estimates As Discretionary Spending Wanes
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com