Emmi Group Records Significant Financial Milestone

By Robert McHugh
Swiss dairy manufacturer Emmi Group increased its sales by 8.1% to CHF 4,230.0 million (€4.2 billion) last year, breaking the CHF 4 billion mark (€3.9 billion) for the first time, despite what the company said was a 'challenging environment'.

Emmi will publish its annual financial results for 2022 and outlook for the current financial year on 1 March 2023.

'Dynamic Developments'

Emmi said that alongside necessary sales price increases, the positive sales performance was driven by ongoing momentum in international markets, strategic niches such as ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte or chilled premium desserts, as well as 'dynamic' developments in the Swiss domestic market and the food service business.

The board of directors of Emmi AG is also proposing Nadja Lang as a new board member, to succeed Alexandra Post Quillet, who will not be standing for re-election at the company's General Meeting on 13 April 2023.

Urs Riedener To Be Named As Chairman

Furthermore, the board of directors has confirmed the nomination of Urs Riedener as chairman and successor to Konrad Graber, who will not be standing for re-election at the General Meeting.

“With differentiated, innovative brand concepts, a consistent focus on attractive markets and niches, and an enhanced strategy based on our strengths, we can look back on a respectable year buoyed by a significant improvement in the second semester, despite the challenging environment,”  Ricarda Demarmels, CEO Emmi Group, said of the group's sales performance.

"Our teams faced the challenging underlying conditions in an exemplary and forward-looking manner with accelerated efficiency programmes and disciplined cost management, while defending volumes and maintaining a focus on local market conditions and further driving sustainability along the value chain."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

