Eroski Agrees Deal With Basque Government On Sustainable Agri-Food Development

Retailer Eroski has signed a collaboration agreement with the Basque government to strengthen and develop the local agri-food industry in the three Basque territories.

The partnership is aimed to guarantee the sustainability of the agri-food sector in the Basque Country, participating in innovation programmes and fostering agreements that facilitate the development and distribution of local products.

This is the second agreement signed by both institutions, following a previous deal in December 2013.

Eroski And Basque Government Collaboration

The agreement outlines the joint and direct work between Eroski and the Basque government's vice-ministry of agriculture, fisheries, and food policy in the development of actions that favour the promotion of product quality seals, collaboration on new products, and research and development.

Both groups hope that the deal will help boost both sales and the presence of food products from the Basque Country in Eroski stores.

Commenting on the agreement, Eroski CEO Rosa Carabel, said, "The agreement we signed today represents an institutional reinforcement of Eroski's commitment to promoting the consumption of local Basque products.

"For almost ten years both entities have been working together to promote the sector. Since then, purchases from local Basque suppliers have increased exponentially."

Basque Products

In practical terms, the deal will see Eroski run an annual promotion calendar for Basque food products in its stores, carry out activities related to the promotion of a healthy and sustainable diet, based on these products, and promote public communication and training actions about organic products.

As part of this agreement, Eroski is also launching a support programme for local producers that are seeking to achieve more sustainable production and ensure superior food quality.

The Basque Government, for its part, will involve Eroski in a number of forums and roundtables, and will facilitate the retailer's collaboration with the Azti and Neiker Technology Centres.

