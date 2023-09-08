52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Eroski Expands Rapid Banner, Exceeds 50 Outlets

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Spanish retailer Eroski has expanded its network of stores operating under the Rapid banner to 52, the company said in a statement.

Rapid is Eroski's convenience and ultra-proximity franchised store format, spanning 150 square metres, suitable for cities, gas stations, universities, tourist areas, or beaches.

The stores operate for long hours and offer an assortment of up to 4,500 products, comprising fresh food, fruit and vegetables, packaged meat, as well as freshly baked bread and pastries.

Shoppers can also find healthy and organic products as well as food, beverages, drugstores and perfumery items from branded manufacturers and Eroski's own label.

The stores also feature innovative technologies for improved energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Eroski's operates the format in approximately 30 gas stations in Spain and plans to expand it further.

In these establishments, consumers can find up to 700 products, as well as freshly baked bread and pastries and a coffee area.

Franchised Operations

Eroski has expanded its franchise network to more than 600 stores, with 294 out of this total opening in the past five years.

Eroski franchising director, Alberto Cañas said, "To reach this milestone, the first objective that we set and that we reinforce every year is to be with our franchisees at all times, advising them and seeking the profitability of their stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The data shows us that this is the appropriate formula to continue with a robust and stable growth rate in the coming years."

In the current financial year, the retailer plans to open 65 franchised outlets.

Its franchise model comprises entrepreneurs who seek self-employment, accounting for 52% of the total, and entrepreneurs and investors who seek to diversify their businesses in a safe sector.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

7-Eleven Opens First Store In Laos
2
Retail

Aldi UK Pledges Price Advantage Despite Rivals' Schemes
3
Retail

Pick n Pay Founder Raymond Ackerman Passes Away Aged 92
4
Retail

Zummo's Innovations To Shine At Host Milano 2023 As Freshness And Quality Take Centre Stage
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com