Eroski Expands Rapid Banner, Exceeds 50 Outlets

Spanish retailer Eroski has expanded its network of stores operating under the Rapid banner to 52, the company said in a statement.

Rapid is Eroski's convenience and ultra-proximity franchised store format, spanning 150 square metres, suitable for cities, gas stations, universities, tourist areas, or beaches.

The stores operate for long hours and offer an assortment of up to 4,500 products, comprising fresh food, fruit and vegetables, packaged meat, as well as freshly baked bread and pastries.

Shoppers can also find healthy and organic products as well as food, beverages, drugstores and perfumery items from branded manufacturers and Eroski's own label.

The stores also feature innovative technologies for improved energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Currently, Eroski's operates the format in approximately 30 gas stations in Spain and plans to expand it further.

In these establishments, consumers can find up to 700 products, as well as freshly baked bread and pastries and a coffee area.

Franchised Operations

Eroski has expanded its franchise network to more than 600 stores, with 294 out of this total opening in the past five years.

Eroski franchising director, Alberto Cañas said, "To reach this milestone, the first objective that we set and that we reinforce every year is to be with our franchisees at all times, advising them and seeking the profitability of their stores.

"The data shows us that this is the appropriate formula to continue with a robust and stable growth rate in the coming years."

In the current financial year, the retailer plans to open 65 franchised outlets.

Its franchise model comprises entrepreneurs who seek self-employment, accounting for 52% of the total, and entrepreneurs and investors who seek to diversify their businesses in a safe sector.