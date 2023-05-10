52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

ESM May/June 2023: Read The Latest Issue Online!

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its third issue of 2023.

Don’t currently subscribe to ESM? You can read the issue now if you try a Premium Subscription for FREE for 30 days. Click the SUBSCRIBE button at the top of the page for details on how to sign up.

In this issue, feature our annual Private-Label Issue, exploring the latest trends and innovations in the dynamic store-brand segment, as well as previewing the annual PLMA 'World of Private Label' trade show, taking place on 23 and 24 May in Amsterdam. Elsewhere, we feature an in-depth report on how Ukraine's supermarket sector is battling on, more than a year on from the Russian invasion, we catch up with Markant CEO Markus Tkotz, we look ahead to The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit, and a lot more besides.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE OR SIGN IN TO CONTINUE READING

30 Day Free Trial

Try European Supermarket Magazine Premium

Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly
email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital
magazine for a full 30 days.

  • - Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • - You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • - If you continue after the trial perion, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
Start 30-day free trial

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

John Lewis Boss Sharon White Wins Staff Backing
2
Retail

Colruyt Group Reports Progress Towards Achieving 'Zero-Emission' Transport
3
Retail

Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Finland
4
Retail

Walmart To Invest In Mexico's Fintech Market
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com