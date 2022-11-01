Esselunga Opens 'Excellence' Store In Milan

Italian retailer Esselunga has opened 'Le eccellenze di Esselunga', a new concept store that focuses on gastronomy and confectionery specialities.

Located in the central Via Spadari, a stone’s throw from Milan’s Duomo, the new neighbourhood store format boasts an extensive delicatessen offering.

The launch follows the successful trial of a temporary pastry shop, under the Elisenda brand, during Christmas 2021.

'Quality Products'

The store highlights the ‘quality of products combined with service built around the customer,’ claims Esselunga.

The delicatessen offers a selection of products under the Cucina Esselunga line of ready meals, which are prepared daily by in-house chefs.

The assortment includes classic Italian dishes such as lasagna, cannelloni, gnocchi alla romana, pizzoccheri, aubergine parmigiana, as well as popular recipes from around the world including cous cous, paella, Indian samosa, hummus or burritos.

At the deli counter, customers will find 60 types of cheeses from the area together with selected references from France, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Greece; over 50 gastronomic specialties including fish products, mustards, cheese sauces, jams and fruit nectars; as well as more than 25 types of cured meats representative of the Italian charcuterie heritage.

Elisenda Pastry Shop

The Elisenda pastry shop, with an added cafeteria, is the result of a collaboration with Michelin-starred restaurant Da Vittorio.

It offers a wide variety of cakes, mini pastries and desserts such as tiramisu, profiterole and zuppa inglese, as well as festive cakes such as panettone and veneziana.

It also offers home-delivery services.

