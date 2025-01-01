52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Esselunga

Esselunga Opens Leeccelenza Store In Italian Skiing Hub

Hazelnut Cream Giant Nutkao Up for Sale: Reports

Nutkao, a leading Italian producer of private-label hazelnut cream, is reportedly exploring a sale of around 80% of the company, according to daily Corrier...

Esselunga Launches Into Wine E-Commerce

Italian supermarket chain Esselunga has launched an online wine shop, offering over 1,400 wines and spirits from around the world, mainly from Italy and Fr...

