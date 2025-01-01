Esselunga
Hazelnut Cream Giant Nutkao Up for Sale: Reports
Nutkao, a leading Italian producer of private-label hazelnut cream, is reportedly exploring a sale of around 80% of the company, according to daily Corrier...
Esselunga Launches Into Wine E-Commerce
Italian supermarket chain Esselunga has launched an online wine shop, offering over 1,400 wines and spirits from around the world, mainly from Italy and Fr...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com