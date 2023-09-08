Esselunga Opens Its Fourth Supermarket In Rome

Esselunga has opened a new supermarket in Rome, taking the total number of stores in the capital city to four.

In 2017, Esselunga opened its first store in Rome in via Prenestina, followed by two laEsse stores in 2021 and 2022.

The new store in Viale Liegi employs 28 people and is located on the ground floor of a building intended for offices and homes, the company said.

Featuring a sales area of ​​560 square metres, the new supermarket offers over 4,000 products across various categories.

The entrance opens into the fruit and vegetables section, offering loose and packaged products.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is followed by dedicated areas for dairy products, meat, fish, packaged food, frozen food and ice creams, wines and drinks, as well as home, personal care and pet products.

Store Highlights

In addition to own-brand products and local items, it also features the Elisenda pastry shop, a gastronomy section with bakery service, and ready meals from Cucina Esselunga.

The wine section offers around 300 wine SKUs from wineries in Italy and the world. A sommelier will be present in the shop to help customers choose the perfect wine, the retailer added.

The store is equipped with fast checkouts and allows shoppers to shop directly from their smartphones via the app for a faster experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlet features LED lights with a dimming system that allows the retailer to control the lighting at various times during the day.

Lighting is controlled via motion sensors in the parking lot, warehouse and areas reserved for employees.

The air conditioning system in the store runs on programmed time slots for optimum use of energy.

The store is powered by electricity from renewable sources certified by Guarantees of Origin, Esselunga added.