EU 2022/23 Soft Wheat Exports Reach 22.13 Million Tonnes

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 22.13 million tonnes by 19 March, up almost 8% from 20.52 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.33 million tonnes, down nearly 30% versus 6.18 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 19.73 million tonnes, almost 66% above a year-earlier 11.90 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data only went up to 13 January, it said in a note.

Soft Wheat Exports

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 8.69 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 2.77 million, Germany with 2.60 million, Lithuania with 1.97 million and Poland with 1.86 million.

The Commission listed Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt and Saudi Arabia as the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations so far in 2022/23 compared with the same point last season.

In maize, Spain remained the leading EU importer so far in 2022/23 with 6.76 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands with 2.26 million, Portugal with 1.54 million, Italy with 1.52 million and Hungary with 1.46 million, the data showed.

The Commission listed Ukraine, Brazil, Canada, Serbia and Russia as the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 compared with the same point last season.

