Eurocash Group's ABC Opens 500th Renovated Store

In December of last year, Eurocash Group's ABC retail chain opened its 500th store featuring its new concept in Warsaw.

The Polish retailer started the process of rebranding the ABC network in September 2020.

As part of the rebranding project, the stores feature a modern image and represent the highest standards of retail, that align with current market trends.

In 2022, the rebranding process will cover a total of 700 stores, the retailer added.

The rollout of the new concept covers both new outlets and the remodelling of existing stores.

Rebranding Process

The ABC brand focuses on the independent store owner, Therefore, in the rebranding process, an individual store name is jointly developed, which indicates the owner, place of business, or the characteristics of the store, as in the case of the store located in Warsaw, operating under the name 'Full Fridge'.

Tomasz Michalewicz, director of the ABC Network, said, "Next to the individual name, there is a new ABC logo that emphasises the ownership of independent local stores. As part of the cooperation in the ABC partnership system, we support store owners by preparing and implementing an individual external visualisation project.

"In addition, the owner decides what the interior of his store will look like and chooses which of the solutions proposed by us he will want to use and to what extent. As a result, each store in the chain is different and has its own unique character."

The 500th ABC store features a new signboard and logo, a front door with clear communication, and transparent shop windows, which emphasises the individual advantages of the store.

New ABC Concept In-Store

The interiors include, among others, a new sales counter, a cafe zone with a large selection of take-away products, a shelf for bread, and greenery, i.e. fresh fruit and vegetables.

On the refrigerated shelves, customers can find cold cuts and cheese by weight, and delicatessen and confectionery products from local suppliers.

All changes to the new ABC concept aim to increase customer convenience, emphasise brand strength, and bring local store owners to the fore.

Importantly, they also have a direct impact on sales growth.

The new concept of ABC stores is also more focused around the idea of ​​promoting local suppliers and products, Eurocash noted.

