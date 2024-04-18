EuroCommerce Calls On EU Institutions To 'Reprioritise' Single Market

EuroCommerce, which represents the retail and wholesale markets at a European level, has called on EU institutions and social partners to 'reprioritise' the Single Market.

The call comes following the publication of the High-Level Report on the Future of the Single Market by Enrico Letta, which noted that while the Single Market continue to be a 'cornerstone of European integration and values', a new approach is needed to counter the challenges of the future.

'A Wakeup Call'

Commenting on the Letta report, Christel Delberghe, director general of EuroCommerce, described it as a "wakeup call", given the current changes under way at a global level.

"The time to act is now," she said. "We call on the EU institutions, member states and businesses to embrace the report and to take the necessary steps towards consolidating the Single Market and making the EU a more attractive place for investment, innovation and to live for future generations.”

As EuroCommerce noted, international competition and regulatory complexity have increased in recent years, while a lack of investment and commitment to a truly European market is affecting the bloc's relevance.

In particular, EuroCommerce has highlighted the impact that the barriers faced by retailers and wholesalers are having on competitiveness, customer choice, prices and innovation, and the Letta report acknowledges the specific exposure of retail and wholesale to global competition.

Single Market

EuroCommerce has published a manifesto that highlights the Single Market as a 'bedrock' on which to build a more dynamic, competitive and resilient Europe.

'Retailers and wholesalers, large, medium and small, play a big role in making the digital and green transition a reality,' it said in a statement.

'But they also need a truly European Market, that fosters investment, where rules are easy to understand and comply with and where enforcement ensures a level playing field. They need EU institutions and member states to provide this environment and to work together to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness.'