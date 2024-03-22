EuroCommerce Encourages Retailers To Get Out And Vote

EuroCommerce has called on the retail and wholesale sector to make sure that it 'uses its vote' in the forthcoming European elections.

The 2024 European elections will take place between 6 and 9 June, with more than 400 million European citizens eligible to cast their vote, and EuroCommerce is eager to ensure that the retail and wholesale trade uses its voice.

'These elections mark an important moment in the history of the European Union,' EuroCommerce said in a statement. 'We will decide on the future of Europe as a union of values for peace, freedom, and the rule of law and how to strengthen these values.

'Today, the European Union has more than 450 million inhabitants who live together peacefully, enjoy the prosperity of the Single Market and can move freely within the Schengen area. The EU stands for shared values: strengths that benefit each of us, our economy and our businesses. Like any major project, the European Union needs to be constantly adapting.

'Only a strong Europe, that speaks with one voice on major issues, can negotiate on an equal footing with other regions of the world. Such a Europe does not deprive us of our national identity, but rather complements and enriches it.'

ADVERTISEMENT

A United Voice

The group called on the five million companies working in the retail and wholesale sector, along with the approximately 26 million people working in the sector to do their bit to strengthen Europe this coming June.

EuroCommerce is the primary European organisation representing the retail and wholesale sector. It includes national associations in 27 countries, encompassing both leading global players and many small businesses.

Read More: Independent Retail Europe Launches Manifesto For 2024 European Elections