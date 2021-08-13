ESM Magazine

Finland's Kesko Sees Grocery Sales Continue To Rise

Published on Aug 13 2021 in Retail tagged: Kesko / finland / Kespro

Grocery sales at Finland's Kesko Group were up 4.5% in July 2021, the retailer has said, while the group's Kespro wholesale operation increased 12.4% during the month.

Grocery sales totalled €514.9 million during the period, with grocery sales at K-food stores rising by 2.5%, and trade also increasing in K-Citymarket's home and specialty goods segments.

Overall, Kesko Group saw sales increase 8.3% in July, to €954.6 million, while comparable sales growth was 6.2%.

The group also saw an improved performance across all its operations – in its construction and building services arm, sales were up 8.7% to €350.7 million at local currencies.

Construction and building services sales were up 6.6% in Finland, and 12.0% in other countries, it added.

Its car trade also saw a boost, with sales up 6.2% to €91.1 million, despite the overall Finnish car trade market decreasing in July compared to the previous year.

January To July

In the period from January to July 2021, Kesko's grocery sales were up 3.1%, it said, while construction and building services rose by 12.7% and its car trade was up 28.1%.

Overall, in the January to July period, sales are up 8.7% on the previous year.

“Kesko's sales increased by a comparable 6.2% in July," commented Mikko Helander, Kesko's president and CEO. "Sales in the grocery trade increased by 4.5%. In the construction and building services trade, sales increased by a comparable 8.7% due to the strong development of the corporate customer trade. In the car trade, sales increased by 6.2% and market share strengthened."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

