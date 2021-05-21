ESM Magazine

Finland's R-kioski Expands Food Home Delivery With Foodora

Published on May 21 2021 7:59 AM in Retail tagged: finland / Home Delivery / R-kioski / World News / foodora

Finnish convenience retailer R-kioski has announced that it has expanded its food home delivery services through a collaboration with Foodora.

In the beginning of May, the retailer introduced the service at around 43 R-Kioski outlets throughout Finland.

The service allows customers to order breakfast, lunch, snacks and delicacies from Ärra,

The retailer added that the service is being offered free of charge in May.

'Long-Term Trend'

Project manager at R-Kioski, Jevgeni Lisjutin, said, "It's really great to start working with Foodora. During the [Coronavirus pandemic] period, demand for home delivery of products has grown strongly, but we believe this is also a long-term trend that has come to stay.

"The idea of ​​Ärra is to brighten up everyday life and always be on the go. We also want to make our customers' daily lives easier by bringing them home."

The R-Kioski has grown into Finland's largest fast-food chain with almost 480 stores.

Strong Presence

The company wants to strengthen its position further in the food market and is actively testing innovative solutions and collaborating with various partners, such as Foodora, to achieve its goals.

"Foodora has operations nationwide throughout Finland, so we are happy to be able to serve our customers in many different locations right from the start," Lisjutin added.

"The R-kioski is a local kiosk known and loved by all Finns, so we are really happy to be able to deliver its products directly to your door.

Most of the R-kioski outlets are located in the centres of cities or residential areas, the company noted.

Outi Sjöman, communications manager at Foodora Finland, said, "It is important for us to offer ordering and delivery services as comprehensively as possible throughout Finland, and the R-kiosk is a particularly good partner for us as a nationwide chain,"

