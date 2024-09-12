Valio Announces Investment Of €70m In Seinäjoki Facility

Finnish food firm Valio is investing approximately €70 million in modernising its production plant in Seinäjoki.

The investment will see the construction of a new washing centre for the powder plant, modernisation of the powder plant’s drying tower and process overhaul, and the construction of a new regional laboratory facility at the site, the company added.

The initiative will help the company increase the production plant’s capacity and improve operational and energy efficiency.

The facility in Seinäjoki manufactures a diverse range of products and is one of the largest in terms of Valio's milk processing volume.

Products manufactured at the facility include Valio butter SKUs, Valio Oivariini spreads, quark, cottage cheeses, Valio Profeel quarks and puddings, and speciality milk powders for industrial customers.

“The significant investments in the plant and the regional laboratory operations will secure Seinäjoki’s diverse production of fresh products, fats and industrial powders well into the future and strengthen Valio’s profitability and employment capabilities in the Seinäjoki region,” stated the director of Seinäjoki Plant, Jari Sivunen.

Milk Powder Production

The renovation of the drying process at the plant will commence in autumn 2024 and create additional production capacity for the speciality milk powders produced in Seinäjoki.

Valio exports more than 80% of its milk powders. The specialty milk powders are mainly for international industrial customers who use them to make confections, bakery products and baby food, among others.

The modernised facility will also result in improved energy efficiency in the powder production process.

The investments will be completed by the end of 2026, the company added.

