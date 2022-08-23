Subscribe Login
Retail

Finland's S Group Introduces Terre d'Italia Products

Finnish retailer S Group has launched Terre d'Italia products in select grocery stores, as it seeks to bring a taste of Italy to Finland.

The retailer is offering around 50 different SKUs, comprising both pre-packaged and fresh, as part of a procurement cooperation agreement with French retailer Carrefour.

Terre d'italia At S Group

The range includes traditional Italian delicacies, such as cheese, oils, marmalades, sweets, biscuits, sauces, and pastas.

Sampo Päällysaho, S Group's director of grocery sales, said, "Now you don't have to go all the way to Italy to enjoy the authentic flavours [...]. With the help of Terre d'Italia, everyone can go on a small taste journey in their own home kitchen.

"The novelties bring a refreshing change to the return to everyday life in early autumn. The Italian theme can be seen in our stores at the beginning of the autumn season."

The retailer expects extra virgin olive oils from Sardinia and Puglia, pasta sauces containing more than 90% tomato (Olive, Arrabbiata, and Basil), pastas, and pestos to be a success with consumers.

Carrefour Cooperation

"Together with Carrefour, we are exploring which of their different product lines would be best suited to supplement our selection. In our opinion, Terre d'Italia is exactly that: At the core of the product line founded in 1999 are regionalism, high-quality ingredients and Italian food tradition. The manufacturers are small and medium-sized Italian producers," Päällysaho explained.

In addition to the Terre d'Italia range, S Group's shelves will soon have around 80 products with Carrefour's labels, including tea, skin care products, and canned food.

In addition, S Group has also sourced Xtra and Rainbow products through Coop Trading, a joint venture between Carrefour and the Nordic cooperatives.

Read More: Finland's S Group Sees Sales Up 9% In First Half Of 2022

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.

