52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Food Prices Push UK Shop Price Inflation To New High, Says BRC

By Reuters
Share this article

Soaring food prices pushed annual inflation in British shops to its highest in at least 18 years in March, industry data has shown.

The British Retail Consortium said overall shop price inflation rose to 8.9% from 8.4% in February, the largest increase since the British Retail Consortium's (BRC) records started in 2005.

Prices in the BRC's food category were 15% higher than a year ago, chiming with official inflation data last week that showed food and drink prices rose in February at the fastest annual rate since 1977.

Read More: Record Food Inflation Figures Putting Pressure on UK Households: McKinsey

'Yet To Peak'

"Shop price inflation has yet to peak," said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson, who cited the rising cost of sugar as a major driver of higher food prices in March.

Sugar prices have been hit by falling production, rising energy prices and a pesticide ban in Britain to protect bees.

"Fruit and vegetable prices also rose as poor harvests in Europe and North Africa worsened availability, and imports became more expensive due to the weakening pound," Dickinson said.

Product Shortage

British supermarkets have grappled with a shortage of key salad staples, particularly tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers after cold weather in growing areas.

The country's annual consumer price inflation - which includes services and other non-shop goods such as energy - rose unexpectedly to 10.4% in February. It hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

Read More: Britain, Ireland Facing Tomato Shortage After Overseas Harvests Disrupted

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Easter To Generate Retail Sales Worth €2.2bn In Germany, HDE Says
2
Retail

The Consumer Goods Forum Announces Location For 2023 Sustainable Retail Summit
3
Retail

Discounters Surge As Grocery Price Inflation Hits 17.5% In UK: Kantar
4
Retail

Ocado Retail Keeps Profit Guidance After Quarterly Sales Rise
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com