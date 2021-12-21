Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Fortenova Group Signs Diversity Charter

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Fortenova Group, in collaboration with the Croatian Business Council for Sustainable Development, has signed the diversity charter across all of its operations and companies in Croatia and the region.

The charter was signed by Fortenova CEO, Fabris Peruško, and a member of the board of directors and Mirjana Matešić, Ph.D., director of the Croatian Business Council for sustainable development.

The signing follows the group recently joining HR PSOR and UN Global Compact – one of the leading sustainable development and corporate sustainability initiatives.

Fortenova Group Diversity Charter

With the adoption of the diversity charter, the Fortenova Group has undertaken to publicly support and develop diversity in all of its work environments, operating companies, and the business environment in general.

Peruško said, "It is important to note that today’s signing of the diversity charter is a logical upgrade on our commitment to sustainable development. I am particularly proud of the speed at which Fortenova Group has within very short time made key strides in accepting sustainable operations and its values. [...] Sustainability and diversity are Fortenova Group’s fundamental values and a constituent part of our corporate culture.”

'Equal Opportunities'

Mirjana Matešić, Ph.D., director of the Croatian Business Council for Sustainable Development, commented, "We are pleased that by signing the diversity charter Fortenova Group has publicly, on behalf of all its employees, accepted the responsibility to apply diversity and equal opportunities at the workplace in all of its companies.

"Diversity is one of the main tools for achieving innovativeness and creativity, required more than ever in order to realise our transformation towards sustainability."

Fortenova reported a 35% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue from continuing operations in the first half of its financial year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Poland Likely To Cut VAT On Basic Food Items To Zero Next Year, Says PM
2
Technology

Carrefour Announces Strategic Partnership With Meta
3
Technology

REWE Launches Hybrid Supermarket In Cologne
4
Retail

Kaufland Partners With Waste Segregation Initiative
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com