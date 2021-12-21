Fortenova Group Signs Diversity Charter

Fortenova Group, in collaboration with the Croatian Business Council for Sustainable Development, has signed the diversity charter across all of its operations and companies in Croatia and the region.
The charter was signed by Fortenova CEO, Fabris Peruško, and a member of the board of directors and Mirjana Matešić, Ph.D., director of the Croatian Business Council for sustainable development.
The signing follows the group recently joining HR PSOR and UN Global Compact – one of the leading sustainable development and corporate sustainability initiatives.
Fortenova Group Diversity Charter
With the adoption of the diversity charter, the Fortenova Group has undertaken to publicly support and develop diversity in all of its work environments, operating companies, and the business environment in general.
Peruško said, "It is important to note that today’s signing of the diversity charter is a logical upgrade on our commitment to sustainable development. I am particularly proud of the speed at which Fortenova Group has within very short time made key strides in accepting sustainable operations and its values. [...] Sustainability and diversity are Fortenova Group’s fundamental values and a constituent part of our corporate culture.”
'Equal Opportunities'
Mirjana Matešić, Ph.D., director of the Croatian Business Council for Sustainable Development, commented, "We are pleased that by signing the diversity charter Fortenova Group has publicly, on behalf of all its employees, accepted the responsibility to apply diversity and equal opportunities at the workplace in all of its companies.
"Diversity is one of the main tools for achieving innovativeness and creativity, required more than ever in order to realise our transformation towards sustainability."
Fortenova reported a 35% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue from continuing operations in the first half of its financial year.
© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.