52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

France's Groupe Casino Ends Talks With Teract

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

French retailer Groupe Casino has ended talks over a potential tie-up with Teract, by mutual agreement.

The two groups entered into talks in March aimed at 'creating a French leader in responsible and sustainable retail activities', Casino said in a statement, which would involve the two groups' retail activities merging together and the establishment of a common supply chain network alongside the InVivo group, Teract's majority shareholder.

Discussions

Following the end of an exclusivity period, which was renewed on 24 April, the two groups have decided to 'no longer pursue these discussions', Casino said.

At the same time, however, the two groups remain 'open to discussions' on a potential commercial partnership covering baked goods and fruit and vegetables, the retailer added.

Talks With Les Mousquetaires

It also noted that the end of the discussions with Teract 'has no impact' on Casino's proposed agreement with Groupement Les Mousquetaires, under which it plans to sell a number of stores to the Intermarché owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

These stores are to be offloaded in two tranches – the first, valued at €549 million, is due to be completed by the end of the year, while the second, valued at €502 million, will be completed within the next three years.

Read More: Groupe Casino To Sell Some French Stores To Groupement Les Mousquetaires

'Lastly, it should be noted that the conciliation procedure opened on May 25, 2023 for Casino Guichard Perrachon SA and certain of its subsidiarie1 is proceeding according to schedule and Casino Group is continuing to examine the proposal from EP Global Commerce a.s. announced on April 24,' Casino said.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Amazon, Target Modify Deliveries In Areas Affected By Poor Air Quality
2
Retail

The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit – Day Two Review
3
Retail

'Massive Shift' Seen In Grocery Shopping Habits In The UK: Report
4
Retail

Trio Of French Businessmen Plan Counter-Offer For Casino
Grocery and FMCG news direct to your inbox
Get the free weekly newsletter read by leading industry executives

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com