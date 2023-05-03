52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

France's Le Maire Wants To Break Food Price Inflation 'Spiral' By Autumn

By Reuters
Share this article

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said that he would meet with retailers and suppliers next week to discuss ways to break the food price inflation 'spiral' by autumn, which is a major concern for cash-strapped consumers.

Le Maire also told Franceinfo radio that economic growth remained solid in France despite recent strikes and protests against president Emmanuel Macron's legislation to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

French food retailers and their suppliers agreed a 10% average increase in prices in annual negotiations in March, which both sides said was necessary to cover higher production costs.

Le Maire has since repeatedly called on both sides to reopen negotiations to ensure that a recent fall in global wholesale food prices is passed on to consumers. Le Maire has even threatened to take action if they do not respond to his calls.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In France

Inflation

France's headline inflation rate rose to 5.9% in April from 5.7% in March. The French inflation level stood at 6.9%, as measured by a European Union-harmonised consumer price index.

Bank of France governor and European Central Bank member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said last month he expected food price inflation to start easing in the second half of this year.

Commenting on the impact on the French economy of recent strikes against pension reform, Le Maire also said, "There is no significant impact from the social protests...French growth remains solid."

Last month, data from statistics agency INSEE showed GDP edged up 0.2% in the first quarter after a flat fourth quarter, helped by household consumption, which was steady after falling one percent in the last three months of 2022.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

One In Five UK Households To Buy More Groceries For Coronation: NIQ
2
Retail

Online Grocer Picnic Unveils Extensive Private-Label Range
3
Retail

Australian Retail Sales Post Slowest Annual Growth In 14 Months
4
Retail

Colruyt Plans To Invest €20m In Fresh Produce Chain Cru
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com