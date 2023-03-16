52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

FRICON Showcases The New Upperdeck Full Vision At EuroShop 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

FRICON was present at the biggest retail fair – EuroShop 2023 – and warmly received hundreds of visitors at its stand over five intense days.

Customers and potential customers saw their attention attracted by the new Upperdeck Full Vision (UPD FV) and the brand’s new communication, ‘The Purity of Being Sustainable.’

Aimed at hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores, this new vertical solution is made up of 360º glass and a high-end look, with the aim of enhancing the points of sale and increasing the visibility of the products inside, increasing the impact on the final consumer.

The UPD FV is on the market in four-door and two-door (top) versions. However, FRICON hopes to release a three-door version later this year.

Furthermore, EuroShop was the opportunity to present FRICON’s new brand communication, ‘The Purity of Being Sustainable,’ which was visible through various communication elements throughout the stand.

This concept conveys how FRICON intends to impact the world and how it wants its customers to feel: pure and sustainable, in line with its mindset and DNA.

About FRICON

The company, founded in 1976, has worn the FRICON brand for over 45 years, and has been recognised by its main business partners in over 115 countries.

Focused on the food-and-beverage refrigeration and conservation sector, it offers a line of segments that add value and a portfolio of equipment that meets the needs of its customers, which include Grupo Jerónimo Martins (Pingo Doce, Recheio, Biedronka and ARA), Sonae Group (Modelo and Bom Dia), Intermarché, Auchan, Carrefour, Colruyt, Unilever, Marks & Spencer, Nestlé and Budweiser, among others who trust the brand and its quality.

For more information, visit www.fricon.pt.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dollar General Misses Quarterly Estimates As Discretionary Spending Wanes
2
Retail

Waitrose Parent John Lewis Scraps Staff Bonus As Losses Widen
3
Retail

Leading Retailers To Attend Natural & Organic Products Europe 2023
4
Retail

Visitor Feedback Reaffirms Plastimark’s Focus On Sustainability At EuroShop 2023
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com