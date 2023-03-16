FRICON Showcases The New Upperdeck Full Vision At EuroShop 2023

FRICON was present at the biggest retail fair – EuroShop 2023 – and warmly received hundreds of visitors at its stand over five intense days.

Customers and potential customers saw their attention attracted by the new Upperdeck Full Vision (UPD FV) and the brand’s new communication, ‘The Purity of Being Sustainable.’

Aimed at hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores, this new vertical solution is made up of 360º glass and a high-end look, with the aim of enhancing the points of sale and increasing the visibility of the products inside, increasing the impact on the final consumer.

The UPD FV is on the market in four-door and two-door (top) versions. However, FRICON hopes to release a three-door version later this year.

Furthermore, EuroShop was the opportunity to present FRICON’s new brand communication, ‘The Purity of Being Sustainable,’ which was visible through various communication elements throughout the stand.

This concept conveys how FRICON intends to impact the world and how it wants its customers to feel: pure and sustainable, in line with its mindset and DNA.

About FRICON

The company, founded in 1976, has worn the FRICON brand for over 45 years, and has been recognised by its main business partners in over 115 countries.

Focused on the food-and-beverage refrigeration and conservation sector, it offers a line of segments that add value and a portfolio of equipment that meets the needs of its customers, which include Grupo Jerónimo Martins (Pingo Doce, Recheio, Biedronka and ARA), Sonae Group (Modelo and Bom Dia), Intermarché, Auchan, Carrefour, Colruyt, Unilever, Marks & Spencer, Nestlé and Budweiser, among others who trust the brand and its quality.

For more information, visit www.fricon.pt.

