Retail

General Mills Names Lanette Shaffer Werner As ITQ Officer

By Robert McHugh
General Mills has announced the appointment of Lanette Shaffer Werner as its chief innovation, technology and quality (ITQ) officer, effective June 1, 2023.

She succeeds Jodi Benson, who is retiring in July.

Most recently, Shaffer Werner served as vice president, ITQ for the company's meals and baking solutions unit.

In 1995, she joined General Mills as a research and development intern, supporting Häagen-Dazs.

Shaffer Werner has held a variety of research and development roles in Frozen Desserts and Pillsbury, in addition to experiences in ingredient technology, strategy and innovation.

'Proven Track Record'

“Lanette has a proven track record of valued contributions, technical experience and engaging leadership, and I’m confident she will advance our pursuit of innovation across General Mills,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO, General Mills.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Jodi for her 32 years of contributions to General Mills and our portfolio of beloved brands. She is known across the company as a thought leader and a champion of our consumer above all else, and I wish her well in her retirement.”

Portfolio Of Brands

General Mills portfolio of brands includes Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated net sales of US $19.0 billion (€17.2 billion) in fiscal 2022.

In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales amounted to US $1.1 billion (€997 million).

In March of this year, the Cheerios maker raised its annual sales forecast after posting better-than-expected quarterly sales, benefiting from price increases and resilient demand for its snack bars, breakfast cereals and pet-food products.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

