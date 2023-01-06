Subscribe Login
German Shoppers Buy More Vegan Products From Discounters, Survey Finds

Shoppers in Germany are buying more vegan products from discounters, according to a survey by Appinio commissioned by Aldi.

The study also unveiled that 90% of respondents rated the price-performance ratio of Aldi's vegan range as 'rather good' to 'very good'.

Elsewhere, recent surveys found that more than 90% of people would like to lead a more sustainable lifestyle, but only one in ten managed to change their shopping and consumption behaviour, Aldi added.

Veganuary In Aldi Nord And Süd

Aldi Nord and Süd are participating in Veganuary this year, once again, offering all customers the opportunity to try out this diet.

In addition to the vegan tasting week at the start of the new year, Aldi is providing tips on alternative nutrition, recipe ideas and other product suggestions across its digital channels.

The retailer is also offering a vegan dish every day for the first time in its employee restaurants during Veganuary.

Vegan Trends

Elsewhere, a new survey by Kaufland showed that one in five people in Germany (20.5%) is interested in a vegan lifestyle and has eaten vegan food at least occasionally.

Milk alternatives, meat substitutes and vegan sausages are the most sought after products, according to the survey.

The Veganuary initiative, which originated in the UK, aims to get people to try a plant-based diet in January.

UK retailer Asda has announced the launch of two new vegan ranges offering approximately 112 SKUs for 2023.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

