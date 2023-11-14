Gorica Jovović Named Interim Brand President Of Delhaize Serbia

Ahold Delhaize has announced the appointment of Gorica Jovović as the interim brand president of Delhaize Serbia, effective 1 January 2024.

In the new role, she will report to Jesper Lauridsen, COO of the company's Central Southern Europe (CSE) region, the retailer added.

Jovović succeeds Jan-Willem Dockheer, who will step down on 31 December 2023 to explore another opportunity in the Netherlands outside the organisation.

In September 2002, Dockheer joined Delhaize Serbia and oversaw the strategy for consolidating the brand market leadership of the Maxi banner.

He also helped to build a high-performance culture and psychologically safe environment in the company.

Lauridson stated, "Jan-Willem is known for his passion for associates and customers, and he will be missed. Jan-Willem’s decision to return to his home country was driven by his wish to be more with his family.

"We wish Jan Willem all the best on his journey outside Ahold Delhaize and Gorica success in her new interim role with Delhaize Serbia."

Gorica Jovović

Currently, Jovović serves as vice president of buying and merchandising at Delhaize Serbia.

She joined the retail group in 2014 and has been part of the Delhaize Serbia executive committee since 2021.

Under her leadership, the local brand Maxi has deployed its customer value proposition (CVP) strategy.

The CVP provides differentiating offers and good value for customers, while at the same time securing long-term partnerships with suppliers, the company noted.

Gorica also played an instrumental role in the deployment of the company’s health and sustainability agenda as well as commercial programmes and joint initiatives in the CSE region.

Wouter Kolk, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia commented, "We are proud to promote internal talents to such critical business roles, which confirms our ambition and dedication to grow talents and build diverse executive leadership teams.

"Within our European team, we enhance career opportunities and leverage the Central Southern Europe region to strengthen succession pipelines. I am thankful to Jan-Willem for his contributions and wish Gorica the best."