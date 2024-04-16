Bridor Acquires Artisanal Bakery Products Maker Pandriks

Bridor, a subsidiary of Le Duff Group, has acquired organic and artisanal bakery products maker Pandriks Holding B.V.

The acquisition of Pandriks will consolidate Bridor's foothold in North West Europe, expand its production capacity, and bolster its product portfolio, particularly in the organic bakery segment.

Philippe Morin, worldwide CEO of Bridor stated, “The acquisition of Pandriks is consistent with Bridor’s strategy. It gives us the opportunity to take a leading position in key markets, such as the Netherlands and Germany.

This acquisition will also strengthen our teams with the highly experienced, qualified and motivated people from Pandriks joining Bridor. Pandriks will bring to life the Bridor purpose:'Share the bakery cultures of the world'”.

Pandriks

Pandriks, founded in the Netherlands in 2012, is a producer of artisanal bakery products and organic bread for private labels and its own brand SlooOW.

ADVERTISEMENT

It operates two production facilities in Meppel (Netherlands) and Fulda (Bio Breadness – Germany) and supplies its products to European retail chains as well as overseas customers.

The company employs around 400 people and generated a turnover of €150 million in 2023.

CEO of Pandriks, Peter van den Berg stated, “Pandriks has grown significantly in recent years and wants to invest in further expansion to optimally serve our clients.

“With Le Duff Group as our new shareholder, we believe that it is possible to achieve our goals while preserving our unique identity, philosophy and strategy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridor was founded in 1988 by Louis Le Duff in Rennes, France. It manufactures and supplies premium breads and Viennese pastries from multiple production sites across the world to renowned restaurant and hotel chains.

Le Duff Group

Le Duff Group is one of the leading names in bakery, pastry and catering and is present in more than 100 countries globally.

The group operates multiple restaurant chains, including Brioche Dorée, Del Arte, Fournil de Pierre, La Madeleine (United States), and Kamps (Germany), among others.

It also operates Gourming, a marketplace for distribution and catering professionals launched in 2016.