Greece’s Veropoulos Expands In North Macedonia

Greek retail group Veropoulos is expanding its presence in North Macedonia, where it is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Vero opened its first supermarket in Skopje in 1997 and has since expanded its network to 14 supermarkets in Skopje, Bitola, Tetovo, and Kumanovo. The company also franchises the Jumbo brand and Goody's fast food restaurant.

In June 2023, Vero invested about €2 million to open a new Vero Market in Kumanovo.

Located in the La Plaza shopping centre, the store covers an area of 5,000 square metres and offers products from 700 companies and suppliers.

It also features departments for fresh fruit and vegetables, cooked dishes, butchery, fishmonger, delicatessen and bakery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the Greek group opened a new supermarket in Skopje's Diamond shopping centre. Extending over 2,000 square metres, it offers a large range of products from domestic and foreign suppliers, exclusive products, and specialised departments for fresh fruits and vegetables, cooked dishes, as well as a butcher shop, fish shop, delicatessen and bakery.

In 2023, Veropoulos completed the modernisation of its store in Taftalidze, Skopje, giving it a completely new and modern look and feel, and providing an improved customer experience in line with current global trends.

Plan For 2024

Future plans include opening a combined Vero Market and Jumbo store in the city of Strumica in 2024 on an area of 5,000 square metres, in which Vero will invest €3 million.

The company plans to further expand to other cities across the country in the coming years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vero is known for its wide range of products, modern supermarkets with convenient parking, helpful staff, and fresh produce departments.

The company also has a long-term partnership with many suppliers from North Macedonia and abroad.

Vero ended 2022 with a profit of MKD 564.6 million (€9.2 million), down 11.2% from the previous year.