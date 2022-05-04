Groupe Casino Names New Chief Executive At Monoprix, Naturalia

Groupe Casino has named Guillaume Seneclauze as the new chief executive of its Monoprix and Naturalia business arms, replacing Jean-Paul Mochet, who is leaving the group.

Seneclauze commenced his career with positions at Coca-Cola, Henkel and Nestlé, before joining Carrefour in 1999, where he would go on to hold management roles in France, Chile, China, Poland (as chief operating officer) and Italy (as hypermarkets director).

He joined Groupe Casino in 2015, as the chief executive of its Big C business in Vietnam, ahead of the business' sale the following year.

He was then appointed executive director of Carulla Supermarkets, part of the Exito Group in Colombia, before being named vice president of sales and operations at Exito in 2019, and then vice president omnichannel in July 2020.

He was appointed to the executive committee of Groupe Casino in January 2022.

Commenting on Mochet's departure, Jean-Charles Naouri, Groupe Casino chairman and chief executive, said “I warmly thank Jean-Paul Mochet for what he has brought to the Casino Group banners he was in charge of, particularly within Franprix for many years.”

First-Quarter Performance

In the first quarter of its financial year, Casino reported a 3.2% increase in same-store sales across its network, however its French business was down 1.6%.

The group's French supermarkets (+0.5%) and convenience (+3.7%) banners posted sales growth for the period, however hypermarkets (-1.2%), supermarkets (-2.5%), Monoprix (-3.0%) and Franprix (-2.2%) were all down.

This year, Casino plans to continue its €4.5 billion disposal program in France, which it aims to have completed by the end of 2023.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.