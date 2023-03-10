52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Groupe Casino To Merge French Business With Teract

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Groupe Casino has announced that it has entered into an 'exclusive agreement' with Teract to merge their French retail organisations.

Casino will hold the majority stake in the company, while a new separate entity controlled by Teract shareholders will concentrate on the supply of agricultural products.

The retailers have announced their intention to reach a binding agreement by the end of the second quarter.

'Common Vision'

'Teract and Casino Group share a common vision of the challenges facing the retail industry to meet new consumer expectations and environmental impact,' the companies said in a statement. 'They wish to join forces to address these challenges.'

The Casino-led entity will bring together the group's retail activities in France – encompassing 9,100 stores and its digital offering, with Teract's garden centres, pet retail and food distribution businesses.

The other entity, Teract Ferme France, which would be controlled by InVivo, will focus on supplying local agricultural products, focusing on short supply chains and strong connections with the agricultural community.

Read More: 5 Takeaways From Groupe Casino's Full-Year Results

'Ability To Innovate'

"This agreement illustrates the attractivity of the Casino Distribution France brands and of the group’s ability to innovate," commented Jean-Charles Naouri, chairman and CEO of Casino Group.

"By forging an alliance with Teract and InVivo, we will further accelerate our strategic transformation in order to improve our environmental footprint, to offer quality products to our customers and to continue the digitalisation of our network to offer the best service to our customers.”

Elsewhere, Thierry Blandinières, CEO of InVivo and chairman of Teract, added that the creation of Teract Ferme France would "guarantee a strong tie between the new entity and the agricultural sector in France, where InVivo is the reference player".

Read More: Casino To Step Up Promotions As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Weighs On French Sales

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Czech Inflation Starts To Ease, Stands At 16.7%
2
Retail

Casino, Intermarché Win Fight Against EU Antitrust Regulators
3
Retail

Aldi Suisse Completes Upgrade Of Store Network
4
Retail

Dutch Household Consumption Grew By More Than 6% In January
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com