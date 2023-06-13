Groupe Casino Unveils Details Of Stores To Be Sold To Intermarché

France's Groupe Casino has unveiled details about the 119 stores that are set to be sold to Intermarché, with some 57 outlets set to be offloaded by the end of the year, according to reports.

The stores are mainly located in areas such as Occitanie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Paca, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Capital.fr reported.

The retailer plans to retain most of its operations in regions such as Île-de-France, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

First Batch of Stores

The first stores to be sold to Intermarché include outlets in Aix-les-Bains, Albertville, Amiens, Bar-Le-Duc, Bazeilles, Bernis, Besançon, Bordeaux Couberant, Caudéran, Cenon, Chagny, Chalamont, Chalon-sur-Saône, Chasse-sur Rhône, Charleville-Mézières, Chaumont, Confrançon, Cousolre, Dijon Clémenceau, Estancarbon, Eymoutiers, Firminy, Fontaine-lès-Dijon, Fumel, Habsheim, Izon, La Gacilly, La Rich, Lacaune, Lille, Limoges, Lons-le-Saunier, Lacaune, Lyon Debourg, Luxeuil-les-Bains, Metz, Millau, Montussan, Niort, Panazol, Paris Grand Pavois, Pau Charles de Gaulle, Pau Lons, Plouaret, Pontarlier, Poitiers, Rioz, Saint-Louis, Saint-Palais-sur-Mer, St-Jean du Lac, Sarlat-la-Canéda, Toulouse L'Union, Tours and Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

In May, Casino and Groupement Les Mousquetaires signed a deal that would see the former offload stores across various formats – hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores – to Intermarché, in a deal worth around €1.05 billion.

Deal Value

The first tranche of stores will be valued at €549 million, with the second set valued at €502 million.

Under the terms of the deal, the two retailers will also extend the duration of their current alliances (Auxo Achats Alimentaires, Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires) by two years, until 2028.

