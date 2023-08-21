Hugo Mesquita To Step In As Director General Of Delikatesy Centrum

Polish wholesaler Eurocash Group has appointed Hugo Mesquita as director general of the Delikatesy Centrum supermarket chain.

Mesquita will join Eurocash Group in September of this year to assume the new role and lead the chain, which operates more than 400 stores in Poland.

Dariusz Stolarczyk, member of the management board of the Eurocash Group responsible for the retail segment, said, "Mesquita, with his competencies, is an ideal complement to the Delikatesy Centrum team.

"We believe that his over 20 years of experience in the development of FMCG wholesale and retail in Poland and Portugal will further strengthen the chain's position and increase the attractiveness of our stores."

An Experienced Professional

Mesquita has worked with Salling Group's Netto chain. He served as the chief executive of the company's Polish branch for two years.

Before this, he was with Jerónimo Martins in Poland for 10 years as chief operations officer. He was also associated with Makro Cash&Carry in Portugal.

Eurocash Group reported a 16% year-on-year increase in sales across all business segments, to PLN 7.6 billion (€1.7 billion), in the first quarter of its financial year.

Delikatesy Centrum

Delikatesy Centrum is known for its offer of quality fresh products, including fruit, vegetables and meat.

The 24-year-old chain had a network of nearly 1,500 outlets as of the end of 2022, which comprised around 1,100 franchise stores and 400 company-owned outlets, operated by the Eurocash Group.

Last year, the Delikatesy Centrum chain saw like-for-like sales up 12%.

Recently, Eurocash Group appointed Marek Lipka as the general director of Eurocash Franczyza, which operates the Delikatesy Centrum chain.