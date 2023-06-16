52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Hungary Aims To Curb Inflation Well Below 10% By End Of 2023: Orban

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Hungary aims to curb the European Union's highest inflation rate from levels exceeding 20% to well below 10% by the end of the year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio in an interview on Friday.

Hungary's headline inflation fell more than expected to 21.5% year-on-year in May, easing for a fourth straight month and keeping a path open for the central bank to further unwind some of its sharp interest rate hikes of the past two years.

The bank is likely to cut its key one-day deposit rate by another 100 basis points at its monthly meeting next Tuesday, while the Polish central bank has also flagged it might lower borrowing costs if inflation keeps falling.

'Fight Against Inflation'

"Inflation must be reined it ... we need to fight against it," Orban said, adding that some of his government's unconventional price control measures may be kept in place, others phased out, while new ones could be launched.

Economists polled by Reuters last month projected headline inflation falling to 8.8% year-on-year by December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandatory Price Cuts

Earlier this month, nationalist Orban, who is facing his toughest challenge since coming to power in 2010, imposed mandatory price cuts on some basic food items by large retailers as part of wider efforts to curb heady price growth.

The price surge is taking a toll on Hungarians, with food sales falling by 8.6% year-on-year in April. Orban said his cabinet would announce new measures to aid the economy next week.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Hungary

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

5 Takeaways From Tesco's First-Quarter Results
2
Retail

Metro AG Finance Chief Christian Baier Steps Down
3
Retail

Tesco Sees UK Like-For-Like Sales Up 9% In First Quarter
4
Retail

Capgemini’s Owen McCabe On Why The Future Of Retail May Be Channel-Less
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com