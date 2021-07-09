ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

ICA Gruppen Sees June Sales Up 1.4%

Published on Jul 9 2021 11:05 AM in Retail tagged: Sweden / ICA Gruppen / ICA Nära / June 2021

ICA Gruppen Sees June Sales Up 1.4%

Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen saw store sales up 1.4% year-on-year in June to SEK11.8 billion (€1.2 billion), excluding VAT.

Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 1.2% compared to the same period last year, the retailer added.

The retailer's convenience store chain, ICA Nära, emerged as the strongest performer, with like-for-like sales growth of 2.5% to SEK 1.8 billion.

It was followed by Maxi ICA Stormarknad, with like-for-like growth of 1.4% to SEK 3.9 billion.

ICA Supermarket and ICA Kvantum banners registered a growth of 0.8% to SEK3.3 billion and 0.6% to 2.8 billion, respectively.

Year-To-Date Performance

Between January-June 2021, ICA Gruppen generated sales worth SEK 65.1 billion, up 1.3% year-on-year compared with the previous year.

ICA Nära reported the strongest performance in this period, with like-for-like sales up 2.4% to SEK 9.7 billion.

Maxi ICA Stormarknad registered a 2.1% like-for-like sales growth to SEK 21.2 billion.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, ICA Kvantum witnessed a 0.5% like-for-like sales growth to €15.8 billion, while like-for-like sales in ICA Supermarket declined by 0.1% to SEK 18.5 billion.

The calendar effect in June is estimated to be 0%, ICA noted.

In May of this year, the Swedish retailer reported 0.2% year-on-year growth in sales to SEK 11.2 billion (€1.1 billion), with the ICA Nära convenience stores arm emerged as its strongest performer.

The retail chain reported a profit of SEK 984 million (€97.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, including the net result of divestments and impairment losses, totalling SEK 26 million. It reported a 2.6% year-on-year growth in store sales, to SEK 31.3 billion (€3.07 billion) excluding VAT, in the three months ended March 2021.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Coop Sweden Reopens All Stores Following Cyberattack

Coop Sweden Reopens All Stores Following Cyberattack
Women Are 'A Step Ahead' In Driving Plant-Based Food: Study

Women Are 'A Step Ahead' In Driving Plant-Based Food: Study
Sweden’s ICA Sees Sales Up 0.2% In May

Sweden’s ICA Sees Sales Up 0.2% In May
Alcohol Sales In Norway Hit 'Record High' In First Quarter

Alcohol Sales In Norway Hit 'Record High' In First Quarter
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

UK Supermarkets Brace For Euro 2020 Final Frenzy Fri, 9 Jul 2021

UK Supermarkets Brace For Euro 2020 Final Frenzy
Two-Fifths Of US C-Store Operators Cite 'Significant' Levels Of Disruption Fri, 9 Jul 2021

Two-Fifths Of US C-Store Operators Cite 'Significant' Levels Of Disruption
Brazil's GPA Settles Real Estate Dispute With Investment Fund Fri, 9 Jul 2021

Brazil's GPA Settles Real Estate Dispute With Investment Fund
UK Shopper Confidence Dips Slightly Amid Inflation Concerns: IGD Thu, 8 Jul 2021

UK Shopper Confidence Dips Slightly Amid Inflation Concerns: IGD
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN