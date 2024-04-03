52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Coop Sweden Announces Two New Appointments

By Dayeeta Das
Coop Sweden has named Krister Thid as the new business manager of its X:-tra chain.

Elsewhere, Sven Skarlöv, the former business manager for X:-tra, has stepped in as the business manager for the Coop chain.

Per Magnusson, sales director at Coop Sverige AB stated, "With Krister and Sven as new business managers, we can continue on the chosen path and develop Coop's work with chain operations.

"The overall goal is to increase both sales and profitability in each format and create more benefits for our members. With the new recruitment, the last piece of the puzzle is in place in the management and we have an extremely strong and competent team for our chains in the form of Krister, Sven and Ola."

Krister Thid

Most recently, Thid served as category area manager of the Willys supermarket chain, a part of Axfood.

He brings extensive experience in the grocery trade, having worked with discount chains for 30 years, of which 23 are within Willys and Willys Hemma.

He has held roles ranging from store manager to group manager for the group, Coop Sweden noted.

Coop Sweden launched the X:-tra – en del av Coop format in 2021, and there are almost 60 stores around Sweden at present.

The retailer describes the format as a 'spacious and residential store that focuses on price, with a well-adapted range that covers all everyday needs'.

Sven Skarlöv

In 2023, Sven Skarlöv started as business manager for X:-tra.

He will now take over responsibility for the Coop chain, which operates over 650 stores across the country under the Coop format.

Skarlöv stated, "It is a job that suits my background and expertise from previous jobs perfectly. I look forward to developing the Coop format together with the organisations.

"The large number of Coop stores is not only important for Coop itself with its numbers, but above all for our members and society at large. The Coop stores are close to our members and make it possible to make sustainable choices and buy goods at the best price for members."

