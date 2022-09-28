IGD Names Tesco Executive Jason Tarry As Its Next President

IGD has appointed Tesco UK & ROI chief executive officer Jason Tarry as its new president, effective 1 January 2023.

Tarry, already serving as an active member of IGD’s Policy Issues Council, will succeed Patrick Coveney in the role.

Commenting on his appointment, Susan Barratt, CEO of IGD, said, “I am delighted to welcome Jason as IGD President. With more than 30 years’ experience at the UK’s largest supermarket, Jason is a highly respected leader bringing a wealth of invaluable experience to the role.

“His mix of international experience, plus the leadership he demonstrated during the pandemic, make him superbly placed to help IGD in our unique role of uniting, mobilising and inspiring the food and consumer goods industry around critical social, economic, and business issues.”

Jason Tarry

Tarry joined the executive committee of Tesco in 2015 and stepped in as chief executive of Tesco UK & ROI in July 2018.

He spent 32 years with Tesco in several senior positions in the UK and internationally, including CEO for clothing and chief product officer.

Jason Tarry, UK CEO of Tesco, stated, “I’m honoured to become president of IGD, an organisation that plays an important role in bringing together our industry to deliver progressive change.

"I look forward to working alongside IGD and its members to continue to make a positive impact in the industry and support our customers, colleagues and suppliers through this challenging period.”

