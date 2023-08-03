IKEA Teams Up With Tesco Ireland For Six New Pick-Up Sites

IKEA will add six new pick-up sites across Ireland by collaborating with Tesco Ireland as it aims to expand its collection service.

The new sites, scheduled to open on 4 August, include Tesco Mitchelstown and Tesco Youghal in Cork; Tesco Newcastle West, Limerick; and Tesco Ballinasloe, Galway, according to media reports.

In the coming months, pick-up sites will open in Tramore, Clonmel and Wexford.

Pick-Up Servcie

The new service will see customers collecting their IKEA orders from a designated area within their local Tesco car park.

The service will be free of charge for orders above €200, while a fee of €15 will be added to orders under this amount.

In May of this year, IKEA and Tesco conducted a trial run of the service in Cork, Louth and Kildare.

Previously, shoppers could collect their orders from the Carrickmines collection point, or pay for the home delivery service.

While shopping online, the new pick-up sites will be available as options during the checkout process.

Market Manager at IKEA Ireland, Martyn Allan, described the collaboration as "a real source of pride" for the company, according to a report in the publication Extra.ie.

He also added that the company was "delighted" to offer an option for free deliveries on orders exceeding €200.

The report also quoted Arlene Maguire, head of property acquisitions and asset management at Tesco Ireland, saying "We are seeing just how convenient this offering is for customers, who are pairing picking up their IKEA order with doing their weekly shop or picking up their Click + Collect order."