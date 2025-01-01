52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Tesco Ireland

Tesco Ireland Adds 50 Biofuel-Powered Trucks To Its Fleet

Tesco Ireland To Invest €50m In New Stores And Renovation

Retailer Tesco Ireland is set to spend approximately €50 million this year as it looks to open a number of new stores and renovate existing ones.

New Chief Executive Appointed At Tesco Ireland

Tesco has announced the appointment of a new chief executive at its Republic of Ireland operations, with current chief people officer Natasha Adams set to...

