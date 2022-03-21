Subscribe Login
Independent Retail Europe Elects New Board Of Directors

Independent Retail Europe, which represents the independent food and non-food retail segments in Europe, has announced the appointment of its board of directors for the period 2022 to 2025.

The group has also announced the re-election of Thomas Nonn, vice president for independent retailers and cooperatives at REWE Group in Germany, as president.

In a statement, Independent Retail Europe said that the members of the association 'reiterated their trust in his leadership of the association' and thanked Nonn for his commitment in recent years.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Thomas over the past years and I am pleased that we can continue our good cooperation," commented Independent Retail Europe director general, Else Groen.

"Thomas’ active commitment helps the association face the current challenges of the sector. This new mandate starts off with an extremely heavy regulatory agenda and a war situation in Ukraine, but we’re up to the challenge again.”

'Important Economic Pillar'

Commenting on both his appointment and the challenges again, Nonn added that the independent retail sector is an "important economic pillar" which benefits both society and consumers.

"At EU level, Independent Retail Europe acts as an experienced and influential voice that proactively ensures that our interests and the interests of our organisations are heard. I am looking forward to furthering this successful work together with the board of directors and the director general in the next three years of my presidency.”

The full board of directors can be found here.

Independent Retail Europe represents 23 groups and more than 403,900 independent retailers, who manage more than 759,000 sales outlets, with a combined retail turnover of more than €1.314 trillion and generating a combined wholesale turnover of €484 billion.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

