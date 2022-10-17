Subscribe Login
In’s Mercato, Aspiag Service And Esselunga Expand Italian Footprint

Italian grocery retailers In’s Mercato, Aspiag Service and Esselunga have all announced plans to expand their territorial coverage.

In's Mercato plans to open 29 stores in Tuscany (Florence, Grosseto, Livorno, Lucca, Massa-Carrara, Pisa, Pistoia, and Siena), eight in Marche (Ancona, Fermo, Macerata, and Pesaro), and one in the Umbria region (Città di Castello).

The discount banner of Pam Group also plans to boost its presence in Lazio (16 new stores in Rome, Latina and Viterbo).

The expansion is the result of the acquisition of the stores of the Dico chain, which will enable In’s Mercato to close 2022 with 550 stores.

Aspag Service Acquisition

Elsewhere, Aspiag Service, the SPAR franchisee for Italy’s Triveneto, Emilia-Romagna and Lombard regions, has taken over three stores previously operated under the Winner Supermercati banner.

The points of sale, which are located in province of Venice (San Donà di Piave, Gruaro and Jesolo Lido), will be completely renovated and rebranded under the Eurospar and Interspar banners by November, thus expanding Aspiag Service's network of directly operated stores.

As a result of this acquisition, Aspiag Service's sales network in the Veneto region now reaches 163 outlets, 88 of which are direct and 75 affiliated.

Esselunga Looks To Expand

Finally, Esselunga is eyeing up the cities of Venice and Rome and the Liguria region for further expansion, according to chief marketing and customer officer, Roberto Selva.

Speaking at the Pambianco – PWC summit, he said that the retailer is developing the urban store concept LaEsse and will soon open a store in Rome, in addition to expanding in historic areas between Lombardy and Tuscany.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

