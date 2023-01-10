In’s Mercato Gets Antitrust Nod For Acquisition of 54 Dico Stores

Italy’s Competition and Market Authority (AGCM) has authorised the acquisition by In's Mercato of 54 stores operated by Cesed and its subsidiary Dico.

The transaction was completed in September but was waiting for the green light from competition bodies.

The deal includes 39 supermarkets (between 400 and 2,499 square metres in size) and 15 neighbourhood stores (between 100 and 399 square metres in size) under the TuoDì, FrescoMarket and Ingrande banners.

The stores are located in the Lazio, Tuscany, Umbria and Marche regions.

The stores in question achieved a turnover of €517 million in 2021, according to the latest available data.'

No Dominant Position

In its analysis, the Competition and Market Authority concluded that the post-merger share in food and non-food retail would not impede 'effective competition in the markets concerned and does not create or strengthen a dominant position.’

With this transaction, In's Mercato has extended its network to more than 540 stores, making it the fourth largest discounter in Italy after Eurospin, MD and Lidl.

Recent Growth

In's Mercato's turnover has been growing steadily in recent years – the retailer reported turnover of €798 million in 2019, €987 million in 2020 and €1.34 billion in 2021.

In's Mercato is a company of Gruppo Pam, which is active in food and non-food retail across Italy under brands such as Panorama, Pam, and Pam local.

