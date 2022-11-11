Subscribe Login
Retail

Intermarché Set To More Than Double Presence In Belgium With Mestsagh Takeover

Share this article

The Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) has approved the acquisition of the Mestdagh retail business by Intermarché (ITM AB).

In a statement, the BCA said that it 'carried out an in-depth analysis of the competitive situation resulting from this merger in a large number of local markets, taking into account the distance between the sales outlets of the various brands'.

Following this investigation, it determined that the merger 'does not pose any serious risks' relating to competition issues.

Carrefour Franchise Agreement

Currently, the 89 Mestdagh operating across Belgium bear Carrefour Market and Carrefour Express branding, under the terms of a franchise agreement agreed between the two firms, which was terminated at the end of last year.

This franchise contract is set to run until 31 December 2022, following which it will transfer branding to the Intermarché banner.

Increased Store Count

For ITM AB, the move more than doubles its store count in Belgium, where it currently operates 77 outlets.

ITM's proposed acquisition of Mestdagh was first announced in March. Given the European dimension of the transaction, the BCA said that the takeover was first notified to the European Commission, before being referred to the local competition authority.

According to local media reports, Mestdagh sees the granting of approval for the merger as an opportunity to 'create a significant player in Belgium', which will offer shoppers the 'combined strength of both groups'.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Inflation Dampens Festive Spirit As German Retail Faces Slump
2
Retail

Aldi Nord To Acquire Companies Of Altmühltaler Mineralbrunnen Group
3
Retail

Consum Implements Five-Day Working Week In More Stores
4
Retail

Supercentro To Invest Over €23m In Sales Network
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com